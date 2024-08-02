Tax lawyers stare at robotic faceless assessments

Mumbai: Out with prejudice and bias, in with speed and transparency - That was the idea behind India's faceless tax assessments, which drew a virtual curtain between taxmen and assessees in 2020. Four years hence, tax lawyers feel the system has made communication harder, with more cases now landing up in court.

It is hard to communicate complex tax matters merely over audio, and many cases which are not fully understood by the assessing officers end up in courts, lawyers practising such cases said.

"Being unable to sight the adjudicating officer during the hearing requires the representative to explain each issue in detail in the absence of visual cues on how the authority is perceiving the submissions," said Abbas Jaorawala, head of direct tax at Khaitan Legal Associates (KLA)

Under the faceless assessment scheme (FAS), tax cases are randomly allotted to officers, a contrast from previous days when cases were allotted based on the area of taxpayers’ residence. The procedure issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes for FAS requires the officers to ensure their identity and location are not revealed to the taxpayers.

An email sent to a CBDT spokesperson remained unanswered.

Did the officer get what I said?

S.R. Patnaik, head taxation partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) said that since no individual officer is personally responsible for assessment, taxpayers worry whether the issue was adequately explained, whether the officer properly understood the issues, whether any further clarifications should be provided, whether the taxpayers’ written submissions are being looked into and whether adequate opportunity was granted to the taxpayer during the proceedings.

A lawyer narrated a case concerning a disputed amount of ₹17 crore. During the hearing, the assessing officer seemed to have agreed to the lawyer’s submissions and did not pose any questions. However, when the order came out, the amount of ₹17 crore was added to the tax amount, which prompted the lawyer to move court.

In another instance, the assessing officer was proceeding to make additions towards alleged disproportionate loans granted by the assessee company to another group entity. After furnishing detailed submissions in a video-conferencing to show that no such loans were ever granted, a detailed walk-through was carried out for the assessing officer. While the taxpayer expected a favourable outcome based on such interaction and explanation, the final order turned out adverse.

Court challenges to tax orders

Faceless assessments were expected to reduce tax litigation; however, according to Prateek Bansal, taxation partner at White & Brief - Advocates & Solicitors, there had been various instances where taxpayers’ submission was not considered on merits, and a request for personal hearing not approved, increasing challenges to these orders in courts.

“Taxpayers cannot physically file submissions, but they have to ensure the same is taken into account before passing any order. This can be problematic if the taxpayer faces an adverse outcome due to their advocates’ poor drafting, as there is no room to furnish clarifications," said Bansal. This, he said, leads to writ petitions in courts on grounds of violation of principles of natural justice. Bansal suggested assessing officers permit physical submissions or hearings depending on the complexity involved.

In many cases, a physical hearing is not granted, even if it is opted for by the taxpayer, Patnaik of CAM pointed out, suggesting CBDT make it mandatory whenever the tax payers’ request. In virtual cases, if officers are not satisfied with the taxpayers’ responses, they should be mandated to issue show cause notice so that taxpayers can decide how to present their cases to the satisfaction of the concerned tax officers, said Patnaik.

Sandeep Puri, partner, Price Waterhouse & Co LLP said CBDT should consider face-to-face hearings for large taxpayers so that complex issues can be explained in detail to the officer. “Where face-to-face hearings cannot be allowed, at least two video conferences may be allowed, first to explain positions in detail and second one to clarify any further doubts or questions raised by the officer", Puri suggested.

'Faceless scheme cannot have faces'

However, a senior official with direct knowledge of the process had a different take. “The faceless assessment and appeal scheme with dynamic jurisdiction is meant for interaction between the assessee or her representative and the tax authority without a human interface. It is meant for ensuring fair, just, efficient, accountable and transparent assessment and appeal process. The proceedings are also video-recorded. In the faceless assessment and appeal ecosystem, the identity of the officials has to be masked and hence, their face cannot be shown. How can we have a faceless assessment scheme if the faces of officers are to be shown?," the official said on the condition of anonymity.

"Even in cases where personal hearings are allowed, for example in cases of international taxation, the assessment officers do not give any indication of their assessment of the case to the assessee. These are communicated as per the procedure. In faceless assessment and appeals too, if the officers want any information or explanation, they will ask for it. There is no case for doubts about whether the officer has understood an explanation given by the tax payer or representative," the official added.

In 2022, the CBDT allowed an assessee or his authorized representative to make a request for personal hearing to make oral submissions before the relevant income tax officer, who will allow such hearing through the National Faceless Assessment Centre conducted exclusively through video conferencing.

Personal hearings on video conferencing have also not been smooth sailing. In situations where such hearings were granted, they were marred by erroneous links or meetings ending abruptly and tax officers' screens being blank, said Amit Gupta, partner at Saraf and Partners.

Hello, can you hear me?

Ketan Vajani, a practising tax lawyer at the Bombay High Court said lawyers faced some cases where we could not log in at the time allotted for the same, and that at times, the audio isn't clear.

“These collectively lead to an ineffective hearing and defeat the whole purpose of personal hearing," he said. Recently, many judicial forums had quashed such assessment orders and sent cases back for fresh hearings after noting basic statutory procedures were not followed. He cited a Gujarat High Court order of April 2022 where the court held that once such opportunity of hearing through VC is available, it cannot be for namesake. There shall need to be response for the person to be sure that he/she is not talking to the screen and the resultant outcome also must bear its testimony.

However, CBDT’s Taxnet 2.0 project may revamp the I-T department’s systems, Gupta said. “The project is awarded to Bharti Airtel Ltd for network connectivity and video conferencing services to address technology and bandwidth-related concerns", Gupta added.

Experts pointed out that FAS also had a provision to include officers who would, in addition to taxation, also have industry insights for efficient hearings. However, that provision was yet to be implemented. Bansal pointed out situations where due to the automated assignment, complex tax cases had been assigned to relatively inexperienced officers. “Such arbitrary allotment often leads to slower case disposal, possibly resulting in a flawed assessment order," he said.

Jaorawala from KLA also said it was imperative that the officers conducting the faceless assessment hearings have the requisite industry insights and experience to adjudicate effectively on complicated issues or transactions, especially in the context of transfer pricing, international tax, tax treaty claims, etc.

(With inputs from Gireesh Chandra Prasad)