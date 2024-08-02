Companies
Tax lawyers stare at robotic faceless assessments
Neha Joshi 6 min read 02 Aug 2024, 06:45 AM IST
SummaryRegular practitioners in direct tax claim that being unable to see the face of the adjudicating officer makes it difficult to understand whether the arguments and law points are being understood or not.
Mumbai: Out with prejudice and bias, in with speed and transparency - That was the idea behind India's faceless tax assessments, which drew a virtual curtain between taxmen and assessees in 2020. Four years hence, tax lawyers feel the system has made communication harder, with more cases now landing up in court.
