Tax lawyers stare at robotic faceless assessments

'Faceless scheme cannot have faces'

However, a senior official with direct knowledge of the process had a different take. “The faceless assessment and appeal scheme with dynamic jurisdiction is meant for interaction between the assessee or her representative and the tax authority without a human interface. It is meant for ensuring fair, just, efficient, accountable and transparent assessment and appeal process. The proceedings are also video-recorded. In the faceless assessment and appeal ecosystem, the identity of the officials has to be masked and hence, their face cannot be shown. How can we have a faceless assessment scheme if the faces of officers are to be shown?," the official said on the condition of anonymity.