TCS wins $640 mn order to modernise Danish insurer Tryg's IT infrastructure

India's largest software services company Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) has won a $640 million order from Danish insurance firm Tryg, marking its first big-ticket deal since January 2024.

On Tuesday, TCS said it would expand on its existing partnership and modernise the Danish insurer’s information technology infrastructure using artificial intelligence and cloud solutions. However, Mint could not ascertain the quantum of business that was net new.

Nonetheless, TCS’s transaction with Tryg is a rare deal for the IT outsourcer that has struggled to win contracts worth more than $500 million, even as its rivals have seen success. TCS last won a contract valued upwards of a billion dollars in January 2024, when it inked a $2.5-billion, 15-year contract with British insurer Aviva.

The deal with Tryg, with a tenure of seven years, comes as a welcome sign for TCS at a time when it has been struggling to bag large deals in an uncertain demand environment.

For now, the Mumbai-based software exporter is expected to get on average about $90 million in annual revenue from Tryg, a company which has been its client since the past 15 years.

Tryg ended last year with Danish krone (DKK) 38.6 billion ($6 billion) in revenue, up 3.9% on a yearly basis. More than three-fifths of its business comes from selling insurance products in Denmark and Norway.

Nordic footprint TCS’s deal win will also expand its footprint in the Nordics region, which houses about 20,000 of its employees, or about 3% of the total headcount. While the tech service provider does not declare revenue from the Nordics region, it clubs Denmark, Finland, and Sweden under ‘Continental Europe,’ which contributes about 14.3%, or $4.32 billion of its revenue.

“Success today depends on how quickly and resiliently enterprises can adapt. The key to long-term value creation lies in building perpetually adaptive enterprises enabled by intelligent, future-ready IT systems. By combining TCS’ best-in-class cloud and AI capabilities with our expertise in the insurance sector, we will help Tryg accelerate its transformation into an agile, technologyled enterprise with AI at its core,” said K. Krithivasan, chief executive of TCS, in a statement.

While Krithivasan spoke about long-term value creation, for TCS, analysts have raised questions about its growth in the near term.

Its full-year growth of 3.78% in FY25 has been its slowest in the last four years. Last quarter, the company reported a sequential revenue decline of 0.59% to end with $7.42 billion in revenue.

Still, much of its growth last year was on the back of the ramp-up of a 4G network deployment deal with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, a state-run telecom operator. In June 2023, TCS announced a mega deal win from BSNL, worth $1.83 billion.

“This Tryg contract is exactly the kind of mega deal TCS needed to signal a rebound. It restores momentum after a muted FY24 and reasserts TCS as a trusted partner for large-scale AI and cloud transformations,” said Phil Fersht, CEO of HFS Research.

He added that this deal could opens the floodgates to large engagements in Europe.

“Mega deals are creeping back onto the table in Europe. TCS breaking the drought with a European insurer could open the floodgates for other large engagements across Europe,” said Fersht.

Losing clients TCS lost some of its large clients, including Phoenix Group and Zurich Life Insurance Group, to smaller peers Wipro Ltd and DXC Technology, respectively.

Notably, Wipro’s Phoenix deal was the last such big-ticket deal announced by the country’s big five. The fourth-largest IT services company won a 10-year contract with UK-based insurance company Phoenix Group, valued at $650 million, in March this year.

Nasdaq-listed Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has not been far behind either, after it bagged a $1 billion deal with a US-based healthcare company in June. Both Wipro and Cognizant also closed two deals valued upwards of $1 billion each, last quarter.

While smaller players are gaining market share, TCS announced changes at the top to revive its fortunes. On 10 April, it named Aarthi Subramanian as president and chief operating officer, and Mangesh Sathe as chief strategy officer. While Subramanian was group chief digital officer at Tata Sons, Sathe served as chief executive of Tata Strategic Management Group.

The company also formed a ‘AI and Services Transformation’ unit under Amit Kapur last week, where teams working on the new technology would be consolidated.

Changes at the top were complemented with changes below. The company announced in July that it would be laying off 2% of its workforce, or 12,200 employees, in middle and senior roles, as part of ‘strategic initiatives’ and investments in new tech areas.

Investors are not enthused, though. TCS shares have returned the worst amongst the country’s big five since the start of the year. They have plunged 24% since the start of the year, whereas shares of Infosys Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra Ltd lost 20.4%, 23.6%, 16.9%, and 11.4%, respectively.