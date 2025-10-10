Shareholders and investors are not gung-ho on TCS’s biggest bet
TCS plans to invest over $6 billion over the next 5-7 years to establish a data centre business in India, focusing on AI providers and cloud service companies. Analysts express concerns over profitability and the venture's immediate revenue contributions.
“We are on a journey to become the world’s largest AI-led technology services company," said Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd’s chief executive K. Krithivasan in prepared remarks on Thursday after announcing that the company will spend over $6 billion in about six years to set up data centres.