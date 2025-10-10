Shareholders and investors are not gung-ho on TCS’s biggest bet

“So, one, the business itself (we) will be keeping it separate. It (data centre) will have separate management bandwidth in the process of putting in an entirely separate team outside of TCS for this, but it will have adjacencies with TCS. It's a natural extension in terms of what partnerships which we are looking at creating with hyperscalers, what services we want to provide to our customers and as an adjacency," said Samir Seksaria, chief financial officer of TCS, during the analyst call.