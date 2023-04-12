TCS blames US banking crisis for weak fourth quarter2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 09:18 PM IST
TCS exporter flagged ‘a lot of uncertainty’ in its banking, financial services and insurance segment over the near-term in the North American market as clients rushed to conserve cash
BENGALURU : Tata Consultancy Services said on Wednesday fourth-quarter results were weaker than it had expected as some of the IT company's clients in the North American banking space deferred project spending amid the U.S. financial crisis.
