TCS campus hiring plans intact despite layoffs
For the company looking to hire lower-cost entry level staff with top coding skills, the CodeVita hackathon is still the talent source. The campus hiring push comes at a time when TCS has revealed a layoff plan.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) is pressing ahead with campus hiring plans, even as it navigates the retrenchment of over 12,000 middle and senior executives. Placement executives at multiple engineering colleges said India's largest IT services company emailed last week to select graduates through its hackathon programme, and also as part of its usual hiring plans.