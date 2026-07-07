IT giants delay fresher hiring as business uncertainty clouds campus offers

For India's college graduates, the ghost of AI isn't the only thing haunting their job prospects. Now, the world's largest information technology (IT) firms are making them wait at the door too.
Over the past month, at least four global technology firms—including Accenture Plc, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. and Oracle Corp.—have either delayed onboarding selected freshers or withdrawn job offers and cancelled roles, according to candidates, placement officials and company communications reviewed by Mint.
This implies a tough road ahead for the country's 1.3 million engineering graduates vying for jobs at the world’s largest technology firms, as the rise of automation tools poses further risks to job availability amid macroeconomic uncertainty.
Emails sent to Accenture, Oracle, TCS, and Cognizant went unanswered.