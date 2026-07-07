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IT giants delay fresher hiring as business uncertainty clouds campus offers

Jas Bardia
5 min read7 Jul 2026, 11:14 AM IST
Major IT firms in India have delayed hiring or rescinded job offers for recent graduates amidst rising automation and macroeconomic uncertainty.
Major IT firms in India have delayed hiring or rescinded job offers for recent graduates amidst rising automation and macroeconomic uncertainty.
Summary

India's largest IT recruiters are delaying onboarding and, in some cases, withdrawing offers made to engineering graduates, reflecting cautious hiring amid an uncertain business environment and adding to concerns over slowing entry-level technology jobs.

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For India's college graduates, the ghost of AI isn't the only thing haunting their job prospects. Now, the world's largest information technology (IT) firms are making them wait at the door too.

For India's college graduates, the ghost of AI isn't the only thing haunting their job prospects. Now, the world's largest information technology (IT) firms are making them wait at the door too.

Over the past month, at least four global technology firms—including Accenture Plc, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. and Oracle Corp.—have either delayed onboarding selected freshers or withdrawn job offers and cancelled roles, according to candidates, placement officials and company communications reviewed by Mint.

Over the past month, at least four global technology firms—including Accenture Plc, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. and Oracle Corp.—have either delayed onboarding selected freshers or withdrawn job offers and cancelled roles, according to candidates, placement officials and company communications reviewed by Mint.

This implies a tough road ahead for the country's 1.3 million engineering graduates vying for jobs at the world’s largest technology firms, as the rise of automation tools poses further risks to job availability amid macroeconomic uncertainty.

Emails sent to Accenture, Oracle, TCS, and Cognizant went unanswered.

Also Read | Not just June quarter, IT companies face a washout H1

Waiting game

At least two companies have delayed onboarding selected freshers.

"We understand your eagerness to join TCS and begin your professional journey with us. Please note that the issuance of joining letter is aligned with our current business requirements and project demands," read an email from TCS' onboarding team sent last month and reviewed by Mint.

"This keeps us in the lurch because we don't know when we will get the job and when we will start earning," said a candidate who cleared the company's hiring process three months ago.

TCS recruits graduates through three fresher hiring tracks—Ninja, Digital and Prime—with annual salaries ranging from 4 lakh to 14 lakh. The categories differ in the complexity of technical assessments and the nature of projects assigned. with Ninja being the starting band and prime being the highest.

New Jersey-headquartered Cognizant has also delayed onboarding for some freshers.

"We received our letter of intent in November (2025) and are still awaiting our offer letters. What is saddening is that some of my classmates who cleared their internship months later got their offer letters whereas we haven't," said a graduate selected under Cognizant's GenC programme.

GenC (Generation Cognizant) is the company's entry-level hiring programme for roles such as software engineering and service desk operations, with salaries ranging from 4 lakh to 8 lakh annually.

Responding to one candidate's query, Cognizant cited business requirements as one of the factors determining joining letters.

"Your Date of Joining (DOJ) will be finalized based on business requirements and is subject to the successful completion of the Background Verification (BGV) process," read an email from Cognizant's GenC talent acquisition team reviewed by Mint.

TCS has not publicly disclosed hiring targets for the year. Cognizant, meanwhile, has said it plans to hire more freshers than the 20,000 it recruited last year.

Both companies have also announced workforce restructuring. TCS completed the exit of about 12,000 employees by March 2026, while Cognizant is in the process of reducing its workforce by at least 4,000 employees.

TCS, which follows the April-March financial calendar as against Cognizant’s January-December, ended last year with $30.02 billion, down 0.5% on a yearly basis. On the other hand, Cognizant ended 2025 with $21.1 billion, up 7% from the year-ago period.

Also Read | TCS, Infosys, Wipro double Copilot AI licences for employees within six months

Offers withdrawn

While TCS and Cognizant delayed onboarding, Accenture Plc said it is doing away with certain roles that candidates had applied for.

"I was told in May that I had cleared the final interview at Accenture only to be told a month later that the role I had interviewed for did not exist," said a candidate, requesting anonymity.

The company attributed the move to recent developments without elaborating.

"Thanks for your interest in the role of Custom Software Engineer at Accenture. However, we regret to inform you that due to certain recent developments, we are no longer recruiting for this role," read an email from Accenture's HR team earlier this month.

Nashville-based Oracle has also withdrawn offers made to students from some of India's top engineering colleges.

The company reportedly rescinded offers to about 30 students across two Bengaluru engineering colleges. Placement heads described it as a case arising from "unavoidable circumstances" and the "first such instance" in a decade. The students had completed five-month internships and were expected to receive full-time offers with annual salaries ranging between 9 lakh and 18 lakh.

This comes three months after Oracle underwent arguably its largest layoff drive by letting go of about 14,000 employees, or roughly a fifth of its workforce.

Accenture and Oracle ended last fiscal with $69.7 billion and $67.4 billion in revenue, up 7% and 17% on a yearly basis, respectively. While Accenture follows a September-August financial calendar, Oracle follows a June-May calendar.

Most of the affected candidates had expected to join by May. Their joining dates have since been deferred or, in some cases, their offers withdrawn.

Also Read | Why Indian IT is betting big on Europe through acquisitions

Changing campuses

The delays come as fewer engineering graduates are opting for traditional IT services firms.

"We are seeing an increase in delayed onboarding in the last couple of years because of business turbulence. Some IT services firms state they will not be able to onboard after conducting interviews because of an uncertain business pipeline," said Sreenivasa Ramanujam Kanduri, placement head at Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bengaluru.

"Many students don't prefer to join IT services firms because of two main reasons. First is low pay, and second is onboarding delay, which has been increasing over the last few years," said Prof. Ranganath D, placement head at RV College of Engineering.

KS Sridhar, placement head at PES University, said companies are increasingly hiring through internships before making permanent offers.

"Companies have started adopting a wait-and-watch approach by hiring students as interns, observe their performance and offer performance based full time employment," he said.

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Meet the Author

Jas Bardia

Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) serRead more

vices sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesIT giants delay fresher hiring as business uncertainty clouds campus offers

IT giants delay fresher hiring as business uncertainty clouds campus offers

Jas Bardia
5 min read7 Jul 2026, 11:14 AM IST
Major IT firms in India have delayed hiring or rescinded job offers for recent graduates amidst rising automation and macroeconomic uncertainty.
Major IT firms in India have delayed hiring or rescinded job offers for recent graduates amidst rising automation and macroeconomic uncertainty.
Summary

India's largest IT recruiters are delaying onboarding and, in some cases, withdrawing offers made to engineering graduates, reflecting cautious hiring amid an uncertain business environment and adding to concerns over slowing entry-level technology jobs.

Gift this article

For India's college graduates, the ghost of AI isn't the only thing haunting their job prospects. Now, the world's largest information technology (IT) firms are making them wait at the door too.

For India's college graduates, the ghost of AI isn't the only thing haunting their job prospects. Now, the world's largest information technology (IT) firms are making them wait at the door too.

Over the past month, at least four global technology firms—including Accenture Plc, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. and Oracle Corp.—have either delayed onboarding selected freshers or withdrawn job offers and cancelled roles, according to candidates, placement officials and company communications reviewed by Mint.

Over the past month, at least four global technology firms—including Accenture Plc, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. and Oracle Corp.—have either delayed onboarding selected freshers or withdrawn job offers and cancelled roles, according to candidates, placement officials and company communications reviewed by Mint.

This implies a tough road ahead for the country's 1.3 million engineering graduates vying for jobs at the world’s largest technology firms, as the rise of automation tools poses further risks to job availability amid macroeconomic uncertainty.

Emails sent to Accenture, Oracle, TCS, and Cognizant went unanswered.

Also Read | Not just June quarter, IT companies face a washout H1

Waiting game

At least two companies have delayed onboarding selected freshers.

"We understand your eagerness to join TCS and begin your professional journey with us. Please note that the issuance of joining letter is aligned with our current business requirements and project demands," read an email from TCS' onboarding team sent last month and reviewed by Mint.

"This keeps us in the lurch because we don't know when we will get the job and when we will start earning," said a candidate who cleared the company's hiring process three months ago.

TCS recruits graduates through three fresher hiring tracks—Ninja, Digital and Prime—with annual salaries ranging from 4 lakh to 14 lakh. The categories differ in the complexity of technical assessments and the nature of projects assigned. with Ninja being the starting band and prime being the highest.

New Jersey-headquartered Cognizant has also delayed onboarding for some freshers.

"We received our letter of intent in November (2025) and are still awaiting our offer letters. What is saddening is that some of my classmates who cleared their internship months later got their offer letters whereas we haven't," said a graduate selected under Cognizant's GenC programme.

GenC (Generation Cognizant) is the company's entry-level hiring programme for roles such as software engineering and service desk operations, with salaries ranging from 4 lakh to 8 lakh annually.

Responding to one candidate's query, Cognizant cited business requirements as one of the factors determining joining letters.

"Your Date of Joining (DOJ) will be finalized based on business requirements and is subject to the successful completion of the Background Verification (BGV) process," read an email from Cognizant's GenC talent acquisition team reviewed by Mint.

TCS has not publicly disclosed hiring targets for the year. Cognizant, meanwhile, has said it plans to hire more freshers than the 20,000 it recruited last year.

Both companies have also announced workforce restructuring. TCS completed the exit of about 12,000 employees by March 2026, while Cognizant is in the process of reducing its workforce by at least 4,000 employees.

TCS, which follows the April-March financial calendar as against Cognizant’s January-December, ended last year with $30.02 billion, down 0.5% on a yearly basis. On the other hand, Cognizant ended 2025 with $21.1 billion, up 7% from the year-ago period.

Also Read | TCS, Infosys, Wipro double Copilot AI licences for employees within six months

Offers withdrawn

While TCS and Cognizant delayed onboarding, Accenture Plc said it is doing away with certain roles that candidates had applied for.

"I was told in May that I had cleared the final interview at Accenture only to be told a month later that the role I had interviewed for did not exist," said a candidate, requesting anonymity.

The company attributed the move to recent developments without elaborating.

"Thanks for your interest in the role of Custom Software Engineer at Accenture. However, we regret to inform you that due to certain recent developments, we are no longer recruiting for this role," read an email from Accenture's HR team earlier this month.

Nashville-based Oracle has also withdrawn offers made to students from some of India's top engineering colleges.

The company reportedly rescinded offers to about 30 students across two Bengaluru engineering colleges. Placement heads described it as a case arising from "unavoidable circumstances" and the "first such instance" in a decade. The students had completed five-month internships and were expected to receive full-time offers with annual salaries ranging between 9 lakh and 18 lakh.

This comes three months after Oracle underwent arguably its largest layoff drive by letting go of about 14,000 employees, or roughly a fifth of its workforce.

Accenture and Oracle ended last fiscal with $69.7 billion and $67.4 billion in revenue, up 7% and 17% on a yearly basis, respectively. While Accenture follows a September-August financial calendar, Oracle follows a June-May calendar.

Most of the affected candidates had expected to join by May. Their joining dates have since been deferred or, in some cases, their offers withdrawn.

Also Read | Why Indian IT is betting big on Europe through acquisitions

Changing campuses

The delays come as fewer engineering graduates are opting for traditional IT services firms.

"We are seeing an increase in delayed onboarding in the last couple of years because of business turbulence. Some IT services firms state they will not be able to onboard after conducting interviews because of an uncertain business pipeline," said Sreenivasa Ramanujam Kanduri, placement head at Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bengaluru.

"Many students don't prefer to join IT services firms because of two main reasons. First is low pay, and second is onboarding delay, which has been increasing over the last few years," said Prof. Ranganath D, placement head at RV College of Engineering.

KS Sridhar, placement head at PES University, said companies are increasingly hiring through internships before making permanent offers.

"Companies have started adopting a wait-and-watch approach by hiring students as interns, observe their performance and offer performance based full time employment," he said.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Jas Bardia

Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) serRead more

vices sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesIT giants delay fresher hiring as business uncertainty clouds campus offers
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