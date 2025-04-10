TCS beats analyst estimates, yet reports slowest full-year revenue growth in four years

Bengaluru: The earnings season for the IT industry began on a grim note, with India’s IT bellwether seeing slowest full-year revenue growth in four years despite beating analyst expectations, with the added prospect of fourth quarter revenues and profits sliding as well.

Tata Consultancy Services delivered FY25 revenues of $30.2 billion, a year-on-year (y-o-y) fall of 3.78%. The last time TCS clocked slower growth was in March 2021, when it reported 0.7% y-o-y growth. The results came in the backdrop of the company being buffeted by the winds of uncertainty over trade tariffs and consequent squeeze in discretionary spends from tight-fisted clients in its biggest geography—North America.

To be sure, the Mumbai-headquartered company’s top line beat a Bloomberg poll of 47 analysts, which predicted $29.6 billion in revenue for FY25. Meanwhile, the company’s Q4 revenues declined 0.98% sequentially to $7.47 billion.

While full-year net profit increased marginally by 2% to $5.7 billion, in line with analyst expectations, net profit for the January-March quarter fell 2.74% to $1.42 billion. Much of this decline was on account of lower business from key geographies like North America and Europe. In FY25, TCS got 51.2%, or $14.5 billion of its full-year revenue from clients in North America.

“Our expertise in AI and Digital Innovation, coupled with the unmatched knowledge of customer context and global scale makes us the pillar of support for our customers in this environment of macroeconomic uncertainty,” said K. Krithivasan, chief executive of TCS, in the company’s earnings press release filed to the exchanges after trading hours on Thursday.

TCS’s numbers were shored up by a surge in business in India, traditionally a small market that comprised 8.6% of its FY25 revenue. Homegrown businesses contributed 88% of the company’s incremental revenue of $1.1 billion in FY25 (revenue of FY24 was $29.1 billion).

A deal with state-owned telecom operator BSNL worth $1.83 billion played a big part. The company is setting up data centres for BSNL across India as part of a 4G network deployment order it won in May 2023.

Another spark of concern for the company was its profitability, which decreased 30 basis points to 24.3%. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point. This goes against TCS’s trend. Historically, TCS’s profitability peaks towards the end of the fiscal year because it is the only major IT outsourcer to give salary hikes at the start of a fiscal year, limiting the impact of the hikes to the first six months of the fiscal (April to September).

In terms of people, the company’s net addition was 6,433 employees through the year to end the fiscal with 607,979 employees. Headcount is a key determinant of the demand environment in the IT services industry. More hiring or increased headcount indicates higher demand for tech services whereas a cut in headcount signals lower demand and lower business for software service providers.

Meanwhile, the global business and economic environment is getting murkier. US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on imports from its trade partners on 2 April and a week later, paused the taxes for 90 days. This see-saw has caused the markets to factor in uncertainty.

Such uncertainty is bad news for IT services companies because when Fortune 500 companies hold back their spending, the revenue of Indian IT outsourcers takes a hit.

A double whammy comes in the form of Gen AI as it can impact up to 40% of the company’s business including work related to customer support, application development and maintenance.

GenAI threatens to eat into the work of IT outsourcers as the new technology can automate human tasks, reducing the dependency on humans for certain types of work. Much like its homegrown peers, TCS does not call out revenue from GenAI.