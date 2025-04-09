TCS CEO Krithivasan faces biggest challenge amid macroeconomic uncertainty, threat posed by GenAI
SummaryAt TCS, generative AI is crucial, yet macroeconomic uncertainties pose greater challenges. The company has seen a 20.6% decline in shares, slow revenue growth, and faces client ramp-downs, which complicate hiring plans and could be impacted by GenAI's automation capabilities.
At Tata Consultancy Services Ltd’s annual strategy meet in Dubai in February, chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran underscored the importance of generative AI (GenAI) and the need to incorporate the new technology in all that the company does. However, for the country’s largest information technology services company, more concerning than incorporating GenAI now is the challenge of overcoming macroeconomic uncertainty.