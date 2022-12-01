Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / TCS emerges winner in India's top 10 private employers' list: Report

TCS emerges winner in India's top 10 private employers' list: Report

1 min read . 03:37 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Saurav Mukherjee
FILE PHOTO: The Tata Consultancy Services employed 5,92,195 people at employee cost of 1,07,554 crore. (REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/File Photo)

  • Among other players which featured in the ‘2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500’ report include Reliance Industries, Infosys, HCL, etc.

The Tata Consultancy Services emerged as the country's top 10 largest private employers with 5,92,195 jobs in the ‘2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500’ report, while business services company Quess Corp secured the second spot in the list.

On 1 December, Burgundy Private, which is Axis Bank’s Private Banking Business, and Hurun India on 1 December released the ‘2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500’ report.

This is the second edition of the list that ranks the 500 most valuable companies in India. The cut-off date to arrive at this list was 30 October 2022.

Among other players which featured in the 10 largest private employers include Reliance Industries (3,40,000 jobs), Infosys (3,14,015 jobs and Larsen & Toubro (2,52,217 jobs).

These firms have been ranked in the list as per their value defined as valuations for non-listed companies.

Below is the list of India's 10 largest private employers. Take a look:

1) Tata Consultancy Services -- 5,92,195 jobs

2) Quess Corp -- 4,36,907 jobs

3) Reliance Industries -- 3,40,000 jobs

4) Infosys -- 3,14,015 jobs

5) Larsen & Toubro -- 2,52,217 jobs

6) Wipro -- 2,47,073 jobs

7) HCL Technologies -- 2,24,834 jobs

8) SIS -- 1,44,017 jobs

9) HDFC Bank -- 1,41,579 jobs

10) Motherson Sumi Systems -- 1,28,564 jobs

Source: Hurun Research Institute, 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500

Anas Rahman Junaid, Managing Director and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said, "With a total value of US$2.7tn, which is equal to India’s current GDP, they make up the backbone of India’s economy. Together, these 500 companies had combined sales of US$820bn and employed 7.3 million staff, which is more than the working population of the United Arab Emirates."

