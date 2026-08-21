TCS employee laptop monitoring software: What all new tool by the IT giant can view? What sources say

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) upped its security measures as it reportedly activated monitoring tool on laptops used by nearly 6 lakh employees. A Digital User Experience Monitoring tool is being used by the tech giant to tracks apps used and time spent on them, as per Money Control report.

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What all new tool by the IT giant can view? Raising concerns over employee surveillance, the tool deployed on company issued laptops allows the technology company not only view applications accessed, but also track time spent, sources familiar with the matter informed the news outlet. It is suggested that monitoring of employee activities will address two key issues — prevent data leaks and ensure greater control over activity on employee devices.

This development comes at a time IT professionals face intense pressure and job security fears driven by automation and AI. Even IT services players across India face heightened pressure to protect sensitive client data.

However, no details are available regarding name and vendor of the software, its capabilities, the type of employee data being collected and who has access to this information. Although, IT and BPM companies have been tracking employee-activities for years with monitoring tools but communication gap over such moves has raised concern.

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EIIRTrend CEO describes TCS' intent EIIRTrend CEO Pareekh Jain said, “I think the intent is to understand whether the user experience is proper, whether the application is working properly or hanging, and how much time is being spent on each application," Money Control reported. Pareekh Jain further emphasized that employee monitoring data is an important metric if a company wants to manage infrastructure for a client but at the same time this tool can also be used for surveillance.

Also Read | Man who rejected TCS job to sell rice earns ₹25 lakh a year

The magnitude of monitoring individual employees through such tools is under scrutiny due to lack of transparency. Furthermore, the use case of such information is gray area. According to a source, TCS needs to consider work done after work hours in addition to login hours as many employees work through client virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI).

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This monitoring itself raises concerns around client data confidentiality and potential breaches, the source argued citing attempt to capture activity from client VDIs. Moreover, the overwhelming volume of monitoring data encompassing the company's workforce brings with it significant operational and data-management challenges.

How Zscaler and TCS partnership is related to TCS' monitoring tool Few months ago, TCS launched Workspace Experience Studio following its partnership with cybersecurity company Zscaler Digital Experience (ZDX). In a statement released then, TCS had said this initiative will help enterprises monitor and improve their digital workplaces, alleging that the offering combines zero-trust security, workplace observability, digital experience monitoring, and AI-powered experience analytics. Though Workspace Experience Studio was launched as a solution for enterprise customers, but it could not be determined whether the company is using the same Zscaler-powered technology tool to monitor its employees.

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