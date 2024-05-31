TCS faces questions on harassment, pay disparity
Tata Sons chief Chandrasekaran says while TCS has zero tolerance towards harassment, the uptick in cases could be due to more employees expressing themselves
MUMBAI:India’s largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) faced questions related to the rise in harassment cases and the difference in median salaries of men and women empl-oyees. Chairman of Tata Sons, Natarajan Chandrasekaran concurred that while TCS, with more than 600,000 employees, has zero tolerance towards harassment, the uptick in cases could be due to more employees expressing themselves.