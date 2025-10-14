TCS, Google Cloud ink pact to integrate Gemini Enterprise for workforce and customers

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday announced an expansion of its collaboration with Google Cloud through the integration of the Gemini Enterprise AI platform. The partnership aims to enhance operational efficiency and innovation within TCS's workforce and for its customers, it said in the official statement.

The integration of Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise is intended to enable TCS employees to develop AI solutions that transform Human + AI workflows. The platform supports the creation of custom AI agents and allows for the integration of pre-built Google Cloud agents and third-party agents. This capability is expected to streamline complex operational workflows and facilitate the scaling of AI solutions across enterprises, the company said.

This deal is part of TCS's broader tcsAI initiative, which focuses on building AI capabilities and providing access to advanced platforms. By utilising Gemini models, TCS seeks to foster innovation and develop AI-led solutions for its clients. The AI agents offered by Google Cloud through Gemini Enterprise are integrated with Google Cloud's infrastructure and AI solutions, including BigQuery, which supports some of TCS's internal systems.

Thomas Kurian, Chief Executive Officer, Google Cloud said, “AI is fundamentally redefining the value that professional services firms offer, and Gemini Enterprise provides TCS with a single, integrated platform that unifies enterprise knowledge and empowers every employee to become a force multiplier for the business. Together, we are helping our joint global customers integrate this best-in-class technology to accelerate their ability to build differentiated industry solutions and realize business value faster.”

‘Empowering Workforce’ Highlighting the role of AI in empowering the workforce and enhancing client value delivery, Aarthi Subramanian, Executive Director and COO of TCS, said “At TCS, we see AI as a catalyst for empowering our workforce and redefining how we deliver value to clients. We have made significant investments in democratising access to AI technologies to our employees and Gemini Enterprise is a fresh addition to the TCS AI Infrastructure footprint. By adopting Gemini Enterprise, we are expanding our investments in our own people as well as accelerating innovation for our clients across industries. Google Cloud has long been an integral part of our cloud, data, and AI- powered transformations with our customers. This new chapter in our partnership will further enhance our capabilities and value proposition for our customers, especially as enterprises prepare themselves for the ‘Agentic AI Future’”.

The partnership has resulted in several implementations for TCS clients. For example, FairPrice Group in Singapore has used the Grocer Genie Portal for AI-led store operations. CME Group has accelerated its legacy code modernization by 20% using Google's Gemini Code Assist, improving migration speed and code quality.

Additionally, a UK bank has established a GenAI office to promote AI adoption, enhancing the banking experience for customers. A transportation and logistics company has implemented an AI solution to optimize shipping decisions. An aerospace company in Europe is exploring AI solutions for automating documentation classification, aligning with export control regulations.