Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is exploring gig-like hiring arrangements for hard-to-retain specialists in certain roles, signalling a shift as India’s $283 billion offshoring sector grapples with a talent crunch amid uncertainty caused by artificial intelligence.
IT firms are struggling to retain AI talent. TCS mulls opening doors to gig workers
SummaryIndia’s IT services providers mostly hire full-time employees, and TCS’s plan marks a shift amid AI-related disruption. But hiring gig workers may throw up an additional concern of client data privacy.
