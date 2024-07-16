TCS HR chief Milind Lakkad says linking variable pay with bonus not to punish staff, aimed to boost ‘return to office’

TCS linked its quarterly variable pay with attendance according to which employees of the company with less than 60 per cent attendance in office will not be eligible for the quarterly bonus.

Written By Riya R Alex
First Published16 Jul 2024, 09:22 AM IST
Milind Lakkad, Chief HR TCS: The company will soon achieve its target number of employees working from office due to variable pay policy.
Milind Lakkad, Chief HR TCS: The company will soon achieve its target number of employees working from office due to variable pay policy.

Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) decision to link variable pay with work from office attendance was not to punish the employees but to encourage a return to office culture, its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), HR Milind Lakkad, said. 

TCS has linked its quarterly variable pay with attendance according to which employees of the company with less than 60 per cent attendance will not be eligible for the quarterly bonus.

TCS has broken the variable pay policy down into different slabs. Employees with 75 to 85 per cent work-from-office attendance will get 75 per cent of their quarterly variable pay. Employees attending office less, with attendance between 60 and 75 per cent, are slated to get 50 per cent of their variable pay, as per a Mint report on July 11.

 

Also Read | TCS Share Price Highlights : TCS closed today at ₹4168, down -0.4% from yesterday’s ₹4184.9

“This is not something that we want to do to punish people. This is the last measure we have taken now. The last measure we have taken to basically make sure that people who do not understand or have not yet understood the value of coming to work, they do understand,” Lakkad said in an interview to Moneycontrol.

The company said in its Q1 earnings report that almost 70 per cent of employees are already working from the office due to the current policy of associating variable pay with attendance. Lakkad said that the company will soon achieve its target number of employees working from the office.

 

Also Read | TCS boss Krithivasan is unafraid of GenAI but unwilling to say the worst is past

“We have come to a point where with just 70% plus number I'm very happy. The point of whether we continue for one quarter, two quarters, three quarters or for the year is something we'll decide,” he said.

TCS is still unsure whether to continue with linking variable pay to attendance.

“Whatever variable pay is taken out is fed back to the people who are coming in. It is not that the company is using that money in any other way, but it is going back to the people,” he added.

Also Read | Is TCS’ stellar revenue performance a one-quarter wonder?

On July 11, 2024,TCS reported a 9 per cent rise in net profit to 12,040 crore for the Q1 FY25, compared to 11,074 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The company's board announced an interim dividend of 10 per equity share to be paid by August 5.

 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:16 Jul 2024, 09:22 AM IST
HomeCompaniesTCS HR chief Milind Lakkad says linking variable pay with bonus not to punish staff, aimed to boost ‘return to office’

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

326.15
09:24 AM | 16 JUL 2024
3.6 (1.12%)

Vedanta

463.05
09:24 AM | 16 JUL 2024
3.65 (0.79%)

Indian Oil Corporation

171.30
09:24 AM | 16 JUL 2024
1.7 (1%)

Bandhan Bank

199.90
09:24 AM | 16 JUL 2024
4.55 (2.33%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Chennai Petroleum Corporation

1,172.00
09:20 AM | 16 JUL 2024
85.45 (7.86%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,237.95
09:20 AM | 16 JUL 2024
137.25 (6.53%)

HBL Power Systems

657.75
09:20 AM | 16 JUL 2024
27.7 (4.4%)

The New India Assurance Company

297.30
09:20 AM | 16 JUL 2024
11.65 (4.08%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,318.00-453.00
    Chennai
    74,755.00928.00
    Delhi
    75,266.001,294.00
    Kolkata
    75,047.001,002.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue