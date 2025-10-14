From code to concrete: The new TCS playbook to build factories that power AI
T. Surendar , Jas Bardia , Varun Sood 11 min read 14 Oct 2025, 05:15 pm IST
Summary
India’s largest IT services exporter is shifting its identity from a pure software services provider to a digital infrastructure powerhouse. A massive $6.5 billion bet to forge one gigawatt of new data centre capacity is at the centre of this pivot.
Mumbai/Bengaluru: There was no high-decibel government event, or even an investor roadshow. The message was tucked inside K. Krithivasan’s prepared remarks, in a recent media release.
