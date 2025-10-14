Data centres can be bracketed into four types. First, there are the enterprise data centres, which are facilities owned and run by companies and houses their computing networks. A second category is hyperscale data centres, also known as Cloud data centres. Amazon and Microsoft own and manage these facilities. Edge data centres are the third category. Here, smaller facilities are set up closer to an organization, thereby improving speed, and are essential for real-time data processing tasks. Finally, there are the colocation data centres, a space TCS is venturing into. In this category, the data centre owner sets up the physical infrastructure, manages the facility, oversees the building, power, and cooling for the servers. The customer supplies and manages their equipment.