“Most, if not all deal announcements, are AI washing. They only have small components of AI, or they are pilots and not meaningful. The international firms are more aggressive in positioning their deals as AI. There is not a lot of difference in the work that they are doing. The only exception is Accenture, which is better positioned in AI, is investing more, and is more aggressive," said Peter Bendor-Samuel, chief executive of Everest Group, a US consultancy.