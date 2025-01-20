Companies
Indian IT’s top 5 might end this fiscal year a little better than the last
Jas Bardia 6 min read 20 Jan 2025, 05:25 AM IST
Summary
- Even as India’s top three are expected to grow better than last year, or at the same pace, challenges emerge for fourth-largest Wipro and fifth-largest Tech Mahindra
India’s largest information technology (IT) services companies are expected to perform marginally better in the current fiscal year compared to the previous one due to higher business from the Americas and growth markets such as Asia, with rise in hiring to match the growth.
