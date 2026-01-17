Indian IT’s Big Five face $500 million labour code hit to profitability
Summary
The labour codes increased statutory payouts such as provident fund and gratuity. The requirement lopped off 260-320 basis points from their profitability in the October-December 2025 period.
India’s new labour codes eroded the profits of India’s five largest information technology (IT) services companies in the December quarter as they recorded ₹4,645 crore ($500 million) in upfront costs as higher contributions to employees' retirement benefits.
