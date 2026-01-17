Indian IT’s Big Five face $500 million labour code hit to profitability

"On the labour code, we don't expect (any future impact on profitability) unless the rules give more clarity. And there's something else which needs to be (considered) because currently, the rules came into effect and the guidance came towards the end of December, we have made an assessment and done it, and we'll we'll call it out if there is a change in the understanding of our rules," said Samir Seksaria, chief financial officer of TCS, during the company’s post-earnings analyst call on 12 January.