Three years on, AI is prompting IT services companies to cut workforce.
Jas Bardia , Varun Sood 4 min read 28 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
TCS, which ended the June quarter with 613,069 employees, will let go of 12,200 employees.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will lay off approximately 12,000 employees this fiscal year, as India's biggest private employer adjusts to slowing growth and rising artificial intelligence (AI).
