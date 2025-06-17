TCS, Infosys see slowdown in large accounts
Summary
TCS and Infosys experienced reduced business from key clients like Citigroup, Postbank (Deutsche Bank), and Daimler in the last fiscal year. This trend of declining business from large accounts has also affected smaller IT firms and comes amid a struggle for mega deals.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd clocked less business from a few of their marquee clients last year as global uncertainties rose, potentially slowing growth at two of India's largest IT services companies.
