TCS, Infosys, Wipro double Copilot AI licences for employees within six months

Jas BardiaShouvik Das
4 min read3 Jun 2026, 06:01 AM IST
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Infosys and Wipro have about 91% and 95% of their Copilot users active monthly, respectively, whereas 86% of Copilot-licensed associates at TCS use the tool in their daily work.(AI generated image)
Summary
While the pace of adoption of its virtual intelligent assistant is great news for Microsoft, it also poses questions about the current billing model of India’s IT $315-billion outsourcing industry as well as its hiring practices.

Bengaluru/San Francisco: Artificial intelligence (AI) is fast becoming central to daily operations of India’s IT services industry leaders, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Wipro together deploying about 300,000 licences of Copilot — double the 150,000 licences at the end of December—across their workforce, a media release on Wednesday from the US tech giant showed.

That equates to a little over a fourth of the combined 1.15 million workforce of these three companies, which last year reported over $60 billion in revenue cumulatively.

“At this level of scale, the impact of AI is no longer measured solely by time saved or productivity gained—it is defined by how organizations operate, compete, and grow,” said Judson Althoff, chief executive of Microsoft Commercial Business, in the release.

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“Infosys, TCS, and Wipro are moving beyond deployment to AI as an operating model, using Microsoft Copilot and agents to translate their unique IQ into better decisions, faster execution, and stronger customer outcomes,” he added.

While the pace of adoption of its virtual intelligent assistant is great news for Microsoft, it also poses questions about the current billing model of India’s IT $315-billion outsourcing industry as well as its hiring practices.

Mumbai-based TCS’s headcount declined by 23,460 last year due to its largest layoff drive. On the other hand, Infosys and Wipro saw their headcounts increase by 5,016 employees and 8,810 employees, respectively.

“The real opportunity with AI lies in how deeply it is embedded into everyday work,” said Salil Parekh, chief executive officer (CEO) of Infosys, as part of Microsoft’s release.

Bengaluru-based Infosys and Wipro have about 91% and 95% of their Copilot users active monthly, respectively, whereas 86% of Copilot-licensed associates at TCS use the tool in their daily work—internally for HR and sales-related functions, and externally for software development, maintenance and coding.

“This is an integral part of building an AI-first culture and shaping Human + AI operating model of the future. By embedding Agentic AI into the flow of work, our employees are redefining how work gets done,” said TCS CEO K. Krithivasan.

“At Wipro, we are embedding AI into everyday work to create real enterprise advantage—unlocking productivity, sharpening execution, accelerating innovation, enriching client experience, and delivering meaningful business outcomes for our clients,” said Srini Pallia, CEO of Wipro, as part of the Microsoft release.

Phil Fersht, chief executive of Massachusetts-based HFS Research, said the biggest impact of Copilot would be in productivity acceleration, and not in software product innovation.

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“Developers will generate code faster, consultants will produce deliverables more efficiently, analysts will summarize and synthesize information quicker, and enterprise teams will automate a lot of repetitive internal work,” Fersht said.

Anushree Verma, senior director analyst at Gartner, said getting these licences is not as much about a reduction in the human workforce at IT firms, or mere efficiency or productivity measurements.

“Training as many engineers as possible on Copilot and similar platforms is crucial for IT services firms to adapt to how work has changed within these companies, and tools such as Copilot are central to monetizable AI applications and services,” Verma said. “That is what’s pushing adoption of Copilot and other such tools at IT firms.”

Fersht added that the large-scale adoption of these licences at Indian IT services firms is expected to not just boost Microsoft’s revenue, but also ensure that AI platformbecomes deeply embedded in how these firms deliver services to clients.

“These providers also influence thousands of enterprise customers globally, so widespread internal adoption strengthens Microsoft’s position as the default enterprise AI platform,” said Fersht.

Still, Copilot is not a first for homegrown IT firms. Since the start of the year, TCS and Infosys have announced partnerships with OpenAI and Anthropic.

In February, Tata Group entered into a partnership with Anthropic, through which “several thousand” of its employees would gain access to premium ChatGPT models. The partnership would also include a multi-year agreement for OpenAI to use the in-progress data centre that TCS is building.

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The same month, Infosys announced a partnership with Anthropic, under which it would develop AI software for firms in the telecommunications, financial services, and manufacturing sectors using Anthropic’s AI platform, Claude.

Simply put, partnerships between the world's most valuable AI companies and Indian IT firms suggest that the latter have become testbeds for the intelligent tools within Fortune 500 companies.

Microsoft’s press release stated as much. “The three global IT majors emerge as Frontier Firms in action — moving from large-scale rollout to enterprise-wide agentic AI operations, with India setting the pace in Asia,” said the statement.

Shouvik Das is in San Francisco at the invitation of Microsoft.

About the Authors

Jas Bardia

Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) services sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.

Shouvik Das

Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, across print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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