TCS, Infosys, Wipro double Copilot AI licences for employees within six months

Bengaluru/San Francisco: Artificial intelligence (AI) is fast becoming central to daily operations of India’s IT services industry leaders, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Wipro together deploying about 300,000 licences of Copilot — double the 150,000 licences at the end of December—across their workforce, a media release on Wednesday from the US tech giant showed.
That equates to a little over a fourth of the combined 1.15 million workforce of these three companies, which last year reported over $60 billion in revenue cumulatively.
“At this level of scale, the impact of AI is no longer measured solely by time saved or productivity gained—it is defined by how organizations operate, compete, and grow,” said Judson Althoff, chief executive of Microsoft Commercial Business, in the release.