JLR says some systems back online as hack costs loom for Tata Motors
Ayaan Kartik , Jas Bardia , Varun Sood 6 min read 25 Sept 2025, 09:30 pm IST
The company has been unable to produce and dispatch cars to its dealers since 31 August after the hack hit its digital systems. The disruption comes just five months after the company had to halt exports to the US, its biggest market, for a month due to the uncertainty over US tariffs.
Tata Motors Ltd is facing a big revenue hit from a cyberattack at its UK-based subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) that halted production in a second disruption this fiscal, even as the group on Thursday managed to put some systems back online.
