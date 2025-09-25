JLR says some systems back online as hack costs loom for Tata Motors

“The tariff impact will be primarily on Jaguar Land Rover. Tariff has gone up from 2.5% to 27.5%, and under the UK-US FTA, the tariff is 10%," Tata Group chair Chandrasekaran said during the annual general meeting of Tata Motors on 20 June. “The overall impact would have been £1.6 billion. But due to the steps taken by JLR, the impact has gone down to £600 million, which is visible in the margin guidance."