TCS launches artificial intelligence platform to hasten GenAI adoption
While TCS has a unified AI and cloud offering, other Indian IT firms do not. Infosys Ltd operates two distinct service lines for its cloud and AI solutions: Infosys Cobalt and Infosys Topaz, respectively. Wipro manages its AI and cloud offerings through Wipro ai360 and Wipro FullStride Cloud.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on Friday launched TCS AI WisdomNext, an artificial intelligence platform under its newly-carved AI.Cloud unit, to help its clients quickly embrace new-age technologies like generative AI (GenAI) at affordable costs.