Behind the layoffs at TCS that could affect 12,000 jobs
Jas Bardia , Varun Sood 5 min read 29 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
TCS will let go more people in the coming months, as it expects to complete this layoff exercise by the end of this year.
On Sunday, 27 July, a techie’s quiet afternoon nap was abruptly snapped by the sharp ping of a mobile notification. It was an email from his employer of four years, Tata Consultancy Services. The information technology (IT) services giant informed him (and others) that 2% of its workforce would be ‘affected’ as “part of strategic initiatives including investments in new tech areas". In other words, they would be asked to leave the company.
