Behind the layoffs at TCS that could affect 12,000 jobs

On Sunday, 27 July, a techie’s quiet afternoon nap was abruptly snapped by the sharp ping of a mobile notification. It was an email from his employer of four years, Tata Consultancy Services. The information technology (IT) services giant informed him (and others) that 2% of its workforce would be ‘affected’ as “part of strategic initiatives including investments in new tech areas". In other words, they would be asked to leave the company.

Within a few hours, the techie, who declined to be identified when he spoke with Mint, received another email, this time from his HR manager, requesting that he attend a meeting on Monday. The meeting has since been postponed to an unspecified date, so his fate is yet unknown. But hundreds of other TCS employees have already been asked to leave, according to five executives privy to the development.

Given TCS’s workforce of 613,069 employees (end of June quarter), that 2% translates to 12,200 employees. Mint learns that this latest decision has the approval of N. Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, which is the holding company of the Tata Group and the promoter of TCS.

According to the executives cited above, the layoffs actually began in the first week of July, with employees in the 24-55 age group from Bengaluru, London and Princeton, New Jersey, shown the door.

Some of those laid off were on the bench—IT services parlance for those not working on a live project. Some others, who continue to work from home rather than from the office, as required by TCS, are also under consideration to be included in the 2%. “People in the bench with WFO (work from office) index issues are also getting released by the system, and have been asked to go," said the second of the five executives cited above.

According to a third executive, all business unit (BU) heads have been asked by TCS management to send a release list—employees whom the company can consider for the pink slips. Mint has learnt that almost a third of the released employees will be from the bench, or those without a project, whereas the remaining will be from the release list prepared by the BU heads.

TCS will let go more people in the coming months, as it expects to complete this layoff exercise by the end of this year.

Pramod Gubbi, founder of Marcellus Investment Managers, said more of the mid-to-senior level employees will likely be affected because they cost more than junior employees. Importantly, he added that other IT outsourcers are expected to follow suit.

“AI (artificial intelligence) is just one of the factors," Gubbi said. “The bigger factor in the here and now is the weak growth environment as recovery in discretionary spending has been elusive. Hence, the need to rationalize costs."

In response to Mint’s questions sent on Monday, TCS reiterated its statement sent on Sunday evening. “TCS is on a journey to become a Future-Ready organization. This includes strategic initiatives on multiple fronts including investing in new-tech areas, entering new markets, deploying AI at scale for our clients and ourselves, deepening our partnerships, creating next-gen infrastructure and realigning our workforce model," it said in an emailed response.

Slowing growth

The latest round of layoffs comes amid slow growth. TCS reported a third straight quarter of lower revenue in the three months to 30 June. For the first time, the company did not roll out the annual salary increments, which it typically gives to its employees at the beginning of a fiscal year. Its management has still not set a date for the wage hikes.

Despite not giving the increments, TCS’s profitability declined in the April-June quarter. The company reported an operating margin of 24.5% last quarter, down 20 basis points sequentially.

Difficult choices

According to the third executive cited above, the company’s chief executive officer (CEO) K. Krithivasan and newly appointed chief operating officer, Aarthi Subramanian, had a call with nearly 50 leaders on Sunday. The message from the duo was to let employees know that TCS remains focused on growth, and these layoffs are not to improve profitability.

“It was disappointing," said the executive, who attended the call. “How do we communicate this to someone close to retiring from the company, or someone who has bills to pay for the loans or kids’ education?"

The company’s move has also sparked an internal debate on dividend payouts to shareholders. “Many of my team members are asking if it is justified to let go of employees when the company continues to pay huge dividends," said the first executive cited earlier. “It is a fair question to which none of us (BU heads) has an answer."

“Assuming the average salary of an employee is about ₹25 lakh, this round of layoffs will see the company save about ₹3,000 crore," said the fifth executive cited earlier. “Is this justified for a company that spends over ₹1,50,000 crore on salaries and pays close to ₹50,000 crore in dividends?"

To be sure, TCS spent ₹1,57,483 crore on salaries to its nearly 610,000 staff, temporary workers, and consultants in FY25. Additionally, the company paid ₹45,588 crore, or about a third of its total staff expenses, to shareholders in dividends.

Over the past five years, TCS has paid ₹2,06,995 crore (about $24 billion) in dividends and share repurchases to its shareholders.

The exit process

An executive who has been asked to leave explained the process to Mint. First, the local HR calls employees to the office and hands over a three-month exit/severance package, saying the company is sorry to see the employee go.

Next, the employee walks to a second office, meets another HR executive who asks to complete exit formalities, including paperwork.

“Then, they are sent to a third office where their company laptops and badges are frisked," said the executive. “And you are out."

Past attempt

The layoffs were probably in the making, but came as a surprise nonetheless because TCS became arguably the first Indian company to publicly disclose a retrenchment exercise. It had made such an announcement a decade ago, too, but that was put on the backburner.

In December 2014, TCS first announced its intention to undertake a restructuring exercise, which could potentially result in the departure of ‘many’ employees, without specifying a number.

A few media articles, blogs and social media posts estimated that more than 25,000 people were to be sacked. TCS denied the news, but audio clips of a few employees allegedly asked to leave by the HR teams and social media posts put the company’s planned restructuring on hold.

At that time, Tata Sons’ Chandrasekaran was the company’s CEO.