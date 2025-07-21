World's top companies are realizing AI benefits. That's changing the way they engage Indian IT firms
Clients have traditionally engaged IT services providers like TCS, LTIMindtree and Wipro on fixed-price contracts. But AI is making them consider alternatives. Here's what changed…
Global corporations embracing artificial intelligence are reshaping their outsourcing deals with Indian software giants, moving away from traditional fixed-price contracts. The shift reflects AI's disruptive influence on India's $280 billion IT services industry, as focus shifts away from human labour and towards faster project completion.