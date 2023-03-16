Home / Companies / News /  Rajesh Gopinathan steps down as TCS MD and CEO, K Krithivasan to take over
Rajesh Gopinathan steps down as TCS MD and CEO, K Krithivasan to take over

  • MD and CEO Rajesh Gopinathan stepped down from his role on March 16 to 'pursue other interests'. K Krithivasan, who is currently the currently the President and Global Head of BFSI will take over in the next financial year.

India's largest software service provider Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday announced that TCS MD & CEO Rajesh Gopinathan has tendered his resignation.

“We wish to inform you that Mr Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services Limited (“the Company") has tendered his resignation, which will be effective from the close of business hours on September 15, 2023," said TCS in its filing.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) board has appointed K. Krithivasan as the Chief Executive Officer Designate, with effective from 16 March, 2023.

“He shall take over as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company in the next financial year, subject to shareholder’s approval, effective date of which would be intimated in due course," the filing added.

Rajesh Gopinathan will continue September 2023 to provide transition and support to his successor, TCS said in a statement.

He has resigned to pursue other interests, said TCS in its filing.

Gopinathan has stepped after a 22 year career with the company, and spent six years as the managing director and CEO of the company.  

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my exciting 22 year tenure at TCS. The last six years of leading this iconic organization have been most enriching and fulfilling, adding over $10Bn in incremental revenues and over $70Bn increase in market cap" said Gopinathan in a statement.

K Krithivasan is currently president and global head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group at Tata Consultancy Services. He joined Tata Consultancy Services in 1989. 

TCS reported a rise of 11 per cent in net profit to 10,846 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. This is compared to 9,806 crore in the year-ago quarter.  The revenue from operations came at 58,229 crore, up 19% year-on-year.

The company's scrip ended 0.44 per cent down at 3,184.75 on BSE.

