Rajesh Gopinathan steps down as TCS MD and CEO, K Krithivasan to take over

Rajesh Gopinathan steps down as TCS MD and CEO, K Krithivasan to take over2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 08:57 PM IST
- MD and CEO Rajesh Gopinathan stepped down from his role on March 16 to 'pursue other interests'. K Krithivasan, who is currently the currently the President and Global Head of BFSI will take over in the next financial year.
India's largest software service provider Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday announced that TCS MD & CEO Rajesh Gopinathan has tendered his resignation.
