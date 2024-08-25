TCS’s North America head Muthuswami quits

In June last year, Krithivasan took over as the TCS CEO after the abrupt departure of Rajesh Gopinathan in March. Until now, Krithivasan has managed to steer the company well: TCS reported a 4.1% revenue growth last year. Save for the 0.7% growth in the pandemic-hit 2021, this was the slowest full-year expansion at TCS since it went public in 2004. Still, TCS’s 4.1% growth was better than the 1.9% growth at Infosys. TCS’s performance also stood out as Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. and Wipro Ltd saw their revenue shrink. Finally, TCS also ended with an industry-leading operating margin of 24.6% last year.