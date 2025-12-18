In a first for large homegrown IT services companies, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) said on Wednesday that it earns $11 billion in revenue from disruptive technologies, including $1.5 billion from artificial intelligence (AI). The numbers are annualised as of the end of September quarter.
TCS pegs AI revenue at $1.5 billion, $11 billion from new-age services
