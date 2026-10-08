TCS posts slowest quarterly growth in three years as demand stays muted

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) beat analyst estimates in the September quarter but posted its slowest second-quarter growth in three years, and management said client demand has yet to improve.

India's largest tech services firm reported revenue of $7.64 billion for the July-September 2026 quarter, up 0.2% sequentially and 2.36% from a year earlier. The compares with a revenue forecast of $7.55 billion in a Bloomberg poll of 34 analysts.



Banks and financial institutions, which account for a third of revenue, drove most of the incremental business and offset declines in regional markets.

"The demand environment has not materially changed since last quarter, and discretionary programs without near-term value remain under scrutiny," chief executive K. Krithivasan said on the post-earnings analyst call on 8 October.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How much did TCS revenue grow in the September 2026 quarter? ⌵ TCS reported revenue of $7.64 billion, up 0.2% sequentially and 2.36% year over year. The company beat the analyst forecast cited in the article, but recorded its slowest second-quarter growth in three years. 2 Why was TCS growth slow in Q2 FY27? ⌵ Client demand remained muted, and discretionary technology programmes without near-term value stayed under scrutiny. Geopolitical uncertainty also encouraged clients to pull back on technology spending. 3 How is AI affecting TCS's business and growth? ⌵ Automation tools may reduce demand for some traditional software development, maintenance and coding work, while also creating opportunities in enterprise transformation. TCS reported annualised AI revenue of $3.1 billion, but the article says this had not yet translated into higher profitability. 4 Why did TCS operating margins remain flat in Q2 FY27? ⌵ The operating margin remained at 24% for a second consecutive quarter. Higher subcontractor costs put pressure on margins, partly offset by currency gains and better execution. 5 What does TCS need for growth to accelerate? ⌵ An analyst cited a recovery in the broader economic environment and discretionary IT spending, faster growth in newer services, and reduced deflation as factors that could help. TCS management said it expects client spending to improve but did not provide revenue guidance.

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The cautious commentary is a signal for Infosys Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd and Wipro Ltd, which are due to report second-quarter results in the coming weeks. TCS is closely watched as a barometer of the broader technology services industry.

The slow quarter also makes it harder to speed up in the second half of the fiscal year, which has fewer working days because of holidays.

Management declined to say whether TCS would grow faster over the next two years than it did over the previous two, or whether revenue lost to AI is now being offset by new growth opportunities. At least four analysts raised these questions on the call. The reticence reflects uncertainty over the spread of AI and a shaky global economy.

Most concerns about future growth stem from geopolitical uncertainty, which is forcing clients to pull back on technology spending.

Automation tools The rise of automation tools poses another challenge to India’s IT services firms, as much of their core work in software development, maintenance and coding can now be automated.

However, clients “are keen to invest the productivity benefits from AI into enterprise transformation initiatives that will make their organization future-ready. TCS is benefiting from this shift,” said Aarthi Subramanian, chief operating officer at TCS. The company reported $3.1 billion in annualised AI revenue last quarter.



For now, this performance has not translated into higher profitability.

TCS’s operating margin was unchanged from the previous quarter at 24%. This marks the second consecutive quarter in which the company has not improved its profitability, at a time when margins had been expected to expand. Much of the pressure came from higher subcontractor costs, as the company hired subcontractors because of skill and demand mismatches, which were offset by currency gains and better execution.

At least two analysts said the company’s margins were a talking point.

“Growth was in line with expectations but margins were on the lower side during a time when it was expected to expand. This had to be done in order to win more deals as they now have to prioritise growth, which is coming at the cost of margins,” said Amit Chandra, vice-president of HDFC Securities.

A second analyst attributed this to AI-fuelled pricing pressure.

“The lack of operating leverage despite favourable currency movements suggests that underlying pricing pressure may be stronger than anticipated, with management seemingly reinvesting a large part of the currency benefit back into delivery and execution,” said Manav Medewala, research analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

On the other hand, management said it is prioritising making the company future-ready over focusing solely on margins.

“We have been talking about prioritizing the investments and focusing on growth at the same time maintaining the margin discipline,” said Samir Seksaria, chief financial officer of TCS. The Mumbai-based firm does not provide quarterly or full-year revenue guidance, but management said it expects client spending to improve.

Still, for TCS to match its revenue of $30.02 billion in the previous fiscal year, the company needs to report an average of $7.38 billion in revenue in each of the next two quarters.

However, much of the company’s growth is also expected to be fuelled by acquisitions. Last fiscal, the company spent about $750 million on two acquisitions, including a $700 million buyout of Coastal Cloud, its biggest acquisition since listing on the stock exchanges.

The company reported $15.27 billion in revenue in the first six months of the fiscal year, up 2.55% from the same period last fiscal.

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A sore spot in its report card was net profit, which fell 0.68% sequentially to $1.45 billion. This was its third consecutive quarter of declining profit.

HDFC Securities’ Chandra added that TCS will take another three quarters to accelerate growth.

“It needs a change in macros that will push discretionary spending towards IT. Second is that revenue from new age services must increase at a faster pace. Thirdly, deflation has to reduce while AI models and agents become part of pricing, which will translate to growth,” said Chandra.