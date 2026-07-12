TCS reshuffles top ranks, reorganizes business units amid growth push

Bengaluru: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) has undertaken its biggest leadership rejig in three years, shuffling about a dozen senior executives across service lines, industry groups and country operations, even as it also reorganized key businesses, according to two executives aware of the development.
The changes, communicated internally on Friday, are aimed at sharpening accountability and reviving growth at India’s largest information technology (IT) services company after its first annual revenue decline since listing in FY26, the executives said, requesting anonymity. The shuffle also comes as TCS grapples with its highest senior management churn since listing in 2004.
Over a period of at least three months, TCS has split some of its largest business groups, carved out new verticals, and reassigned senior leaders to focus on strategic growth areas and its biggest clients.