TCS reconsiders plan to open offices in smaller towns after Nashik workplace harassment case

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is reevaluating plans to open offices in small towns and cities following the Nashik workplace harassment saga, which raised concerns about HR risks.
The company will be having a re-look at opening small offices, TCS chairman N. Chandrasekaran told shareholders at the company’s 31st annual general meeting on Tuesday.
“We definitely want to grow in all of our key locations. But one thing that the recent lesson has taught us is that we cannot have sub-optimal centres,” Chandrasekaran said in response to a shareholder’s question on expanding operations to other locations.
According to Chandrasekaran, it is very difficult to be present at centres of 100-200 people and this unnecessarily increases risk exposure. His comments come in the backdrop of a harassment case at the company’s customer support office in Nashik, which raised questions regarding workplace safety.