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TCS reconsiders plan to open offices in smaller towns after Nashik workplace harassment case

Jas Bardia
4 min read11 Jun 2026, 11:28 AM IST
TCS chairman N. Chandrasekaran.
TCS chairman N. Chandrasekaran.(REUTERS)
Summary

Apart from the difficulty of maintaining similar HR practices and culture across micro-offices, the rise of automation tools is driving the consolidation of workspaces.

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Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is reevaluating plans to open offices in small towns and cities following the Nashik workplace harassment saga, which raised concerns about HR risks.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is reevaluating plans to open offices in small towns and cities following the Nashik workplace harassment saga, which raised concerns about HR risks.

The company will be having a re-look at opening small offices, TCS chairman N. Chandrasekaran told shareholders at the company’s 31st annual general meeting on Tuesday.

The company will be having a re-look at opening small offices, TCS chairman N. Chandrasekaran told shareholders at the company’s 31st annual general meeting on Tuesday.

“We definitely want to grow in all of our key locations. But one thing that the recent lesson has taught us is that we cannot have sub-optimal centres,” Chandrasekaran said in response to a shareholder’s question on expanding operations to other locations.

According to Chandrasekaran, it is very difficult to be present at centres of 100-200 people and this unnecessarily increases risk exposure. His comments come in the backdrop of a harassment case at the company’s customer support office in Nashik, which raised questions regarding workplace safety.

Also Read | TCS asks managers to classify 5% staff as underperformers

“I don't think other IT firms had such a proliferation of smaller offices like TCS had. TCS has realized it's very difficult to maintain the similar HR practices and the culture across these micro-offices, as was evident in their Nashik office incident,” said Ashutosh Sharma, vice-president at Forrester Research. “This is the reason they seem to be shifting towards bigger offices where they can have better presence of support functions and it helps them to control and manage the office aligned to their broader corporate culture.”

He added that other IT services companies may also integrate their smaller offices into larger ones.

Employees at the Nashik TCS office filed police complaints against colleagues in April, alleging sexual harassment, psychological abuse and religious coercion over a four-year period up to 2026. The Nashik police formed a special investigation team to probe the matter and arrested seven employees including team leaders and human resources executives. The investigations are ongoing.

Internal inquiry

When the issue came up two months ago, Chandrasekaran said the matter was being treated with utmost seriousness and instituted a high-level internal inquiry headed by chief operating officer Aarthi Subramanian.

On Tuesday, at least a fifth of the 42 shareholders present in the AGM quizzed the management on the incident and related workplace safety norms. Chandrasekaran reiterated that the company did not receive any complaints regarding the issue.

“The preliminary report that we have received shows that the company has not received any formal complaints through any channels, through the company channels, emails, or any other form. Nevertheless, the company wants to ensure that everyone in the workspace in Nashik is able to speak to the investigators so (that) we get the full details,” said Chandrasekaran.

Also Read | TCS payouts to Tata Sons fall as acquisitions, AI push weigh on cash flows

TCS also initiated an independent investigation into the matter.

“The company has set up an independent investigation with third parties, a legal firm and an accounting consulting firm to look into the records, the procedures, the processes and the gaps, and it is being chaired by an independent director and independent members. Mr. Keki Mistri chairs the committee which looks into the final outcome of this report,” said Chandrasekaran.

TCS will increase compliance in case of procedural or process-wise failures and that any mistake on part of an associate will result in strict action, he added.

For now, experts suggested that the rise of automation tools will only aid tech services companies consolidating their workspaces.

“Given that we are envisaging a future for IT which will be less headcount-intensive with AI becoming an integral part of IT-related work, this will anyways drive consolidation of centres,” said Pramod Gubbi, founder of Marcellus Investment Managers.

Automation tools

The rise of automation tools reduces the need for human oversight in work related to coding, software development and maintenance. He added that IT services companies are also looking to manage costs and have hybrid set-ups, which might prompt companies to refrain from opening offices in smaller towns and cities.

Also Read | TCS, Infosys, Wipro double Copilot AI licences for employees within six months

“Nowadays, companies have a hybrid work set-up where offices can accommodate more people per centre. Certain employees can work from office for three days a week and the rest can come on the remaining working days, which increases office capacity without requiring companies to spend more on additional tier-II centres,” added Gubbi.

TCS has 312 offices globally, of which two-fifths are in India, according to the company’s annual filings. Its facility expenses rose 1.7% on a yearly basis to $415 million last fiscal, or 1.4% of the company’s revenue of $30 billion.

An email sent to TCS seeking comment on the matter went unanswered.

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Meet the Author

Jas Bardia

Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) serRead more

vices sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesTCS reconsiders plan to open offices in smaller towns after Nashik workplace harassment case

TCS reconsiders plan to open offices in smaller towns after Nashik workplace harassment case

Jas Bardia
4 min read11 Jun 2026, 11:28 AM IST
TCS chairman N. Chandrasekaran.
TCS chairman N. Chandrasekaran.(REUTERS)
Summary

Apart from the difficulty of maintaining similar HR practices and culture across micro-offices, the rise of automation tools is driving the consolidation of workspaces.

Gift this article

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is reevaluating plans to open offices in small towns and cities following the Nashik workplace harassment saga, which raised concerns about HR risks.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is reevaluating plans to open offices in small towns and cities following the Nashik workplace harassment saga, which raised concerns about HR risks.

The company will be having a re-look at opening small offices, TCS chairman N. Chandrasekaran told shareholders at the company’s 31st annual general meeting on Tuesday.

The company will be having a re-look at opening small offices, TCS chairman N. Chandrasekaran told shareholders at the company’s 31st annual general meeting on Tuesday.

“We definitely want to grow in all of our key locations. But one thing that the recent lesson has taught us is that we cannot have sub-optimal centres,” Chandrasekaran said in response to a shareholder’s question on expanding operations to other locations.

According to Chandrasekaran, it is very difficult to be present at centres of 100-200 people and this unnecessarily increases risk exposure. His comments come in the backdrop of a harassment case at the company’s customer support office in Nashik, which raised questions regarding workplace safety.

Also Read | TCS asks managers to classify 5% staff as underperformers

“I don't think other IT firms had such a proliferation of smaller offices like TCS had. TCS has realized it's very difficult to maintain the similar HR practices and the culture across these micro-offices, as was evident in their Nashik office incident,” said Ashutosh Sharma, vice-president at Forrester Research. “This is the reason they seem to be shifting towards bigger offices where they can have better presence of support functions and it helps them to control and manage the office aligned to their broader corporate culture.”

He added that other IT services companies may also integrate their smaller offices into larger ones.

Employees at the Nashik TCS office filed police complaints against colleagues in April, alleging sexual harassment, psychological abuse and religious coercion over a four-year period up to 2026. The Nashik police formed a special investigation team to probe the matter and arrested seven employees including team leaders and human resources executives. The investigations are ongoing.

Internal inquiry

When the issue came up two months ago, Chandrasekaran said the matter was being treated with utmost seriousness and instituted a high-level internal inquiry headed by chief operating officer Aarthi Subramanian.

On Tuesday, at least a fifth of the 42 shareholders present in the AGM quizzed the management on the incident and related workplace safety norms. Chandrasekaran reiterated that the company did not receive any complaints regarding the issue.

“The preliminary report that we have received shows that the company has not received any formal complaints through any channels, through the company channels, emails, or any other form. Nevertheless, the company wants to ensure that everyone in the workspace in Nashik is able to speak to the investigators so (that) we get the full details,” said Chandrasekaran.

Also Read | TCS payouts to Tata Sons fall as acquisitions, AI push weigh on cash flows

TCS also initiated an independent investigation into the matter.

“The company has set up an independent investigation with third parties, a legal firm and an accounting consulting firm to look into the records, the procedures, the processes and the gaps, and it is being chaired by an independent director and independent members. Mr. Keki Mistri chairs the committee which looks into the final outcome of this report,” said Chandrasekaran.

TCS will increase compliance in case of procedural or process-wise failures and that any mistake on part of an associate will result in strict action, he added.

For now, experts suggested that the rise of automation tools will only aid tech services companies consolidating their workspaces.

“Given that we are envisaging a future for IT which will be less headcount-intensive with AI becoming an integral part of IT-related work, this will anyways drive consolidation of centres,” said Pramod Gubbi, founder of Marcellus Investment Managers.

Automation tools

The rise of automation tools reduces the need for human oversight in work related to coding, software development and maintenance. He added that IT services companies are also looking to manage costs and have hybrid set-ups, which might prompt companies to refrain from opening offices in smaller towns and cities.

Also Read | TCS, Infosys, Wipro double Copilot AI licences for employees within six months

“Nowadays, companies have a hybrid work set-up where offices can accommodate more people per centre. Certain employees can work from office for three days a week and the rest can come on the remaining working days, which increases office capacity without requiring companies to spend more on additional tier-II centres,” added Gubbi.

TCS has 312 offices globally, of which two-fifths are in India, according to the company’s annual filings. Its facility expenses rose 1.7% on a yearly basis to $415 million last fiscal, or 1.4% of the company’s revenue of $30 billion.

An email sent to TCS seeking comment on the matter went unanswered.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Jas Bardia

Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) serRead more

vices sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesTCS reconsiders plan to open offices in smaller towns after Nashik workplace harassment case
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