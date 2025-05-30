TCS revenue from Tata Group companies nears $1 billion
Summary
Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran's efforts to foster closer collaboration among Tata Group companies appear to be bearing fruit. In FY25, TCS's revenue from group firms was thrice the amount eight years ago.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is nearing a billion dollars in annual revenue from its sister companies, a more than three-fold surge since Natarajan Chandrasekaran rose to the helm of the Tata Group’s holding company eight years ago.
