TCS rolls out salary hikes after layoffs, aims to rebuild trust
Summary
India’s top IT firm hikes pay for 80% of staff amid layoffs, rising attrition, and industry headwinds. Raises effective Sept, focused on younger employees. Quantum still unclear.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) announced salary hikes for 80% of its employees starting September 2025, offering some relief after it announced layoffs late last month.
