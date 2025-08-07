According to Mint’s report on 5 August, the IT services company even hired Pontoon Solutions, a US-based managed services firm to deal with its third-party staffing vendors. As against the past where TCS would engage directly with its staffing vendors, Pontoon Solutions will now serve as the bridge between TCS and its more than two-dozen vendors, ensuring that the IT outsourcer does not have direct contact with its employees involved in hiring and placing candidates from staffing firms on contract.