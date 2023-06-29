TCS sacks 6 employees, bans 6 staffing firms in recruitment bribery case3 min read 29 Jun 2023, 09:19 PM IST
TCS is investigating the role of three more of its employees, Chandrasekaran said while speaking at the TCS annual general meeting (AGM).
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has sacked six employees after finding them guilty of accepting favours from certain staffing firms in the appointment of contractual workers, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on June 29.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×