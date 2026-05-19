TCS raises salaries, ties monthly performance pay to office attendance

Bengaluru: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd’s decision to award hikes of up to 6% to top performers should have sparked jubilation. Instead, revised compensation letters show changes that link work-from-office to monthly pay, and a salary structure that has left many employees confused about the impact on take-home pay.
According to some compensation letters reviewed by Mint and employees familiar with the changes, TCS has shifted work-from-office-linked variable pay from the performance bonus component to a monthly “performance pay” category tied to attendance and deployment metrics.
TCS’s move comes at a time when there has been rising talk of working from home, especially after PM Narendra Modi’s appeal to the country.
The company’s compensation letter to an employee accessed by Mint read: “You will be eligible for a performance pay of up to ₹64,800 per annum based on your individual performance and other organisational imperatives like Work From Office Index (WFO), Deployment Index (DI), etc, as communicated from time to time. Performance pay will be paid proportionately after adjusting for organizational imperatives mentioned above.”