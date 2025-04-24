Companies
TCS launches India-focused sovereign cloud to boost domestic revenue
SummaryIndia contributed $2.6 billion, or 8.6%, to the company’s overall revenue of $30.18 billion in the financial year ended March 2025. This is nearly double the company's domestic revenue of $1.31 billion three years ago.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday unveiled a push to significantly expand its domestic footprint, launching sovereign cloud networks and forging key partnerships with government bodies as India becomes its fastest-growing market.
