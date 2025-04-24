TCS launches India-focused sovereign cloud to boost domestic revenue

Companies generate huge amounts of data as part of their daily functioning. Traditionally, this data was stored in large servers within physical data centres which were susceptible to damage. With the introduction of cloud, such data need not be stored in data centres. Cloud systems are like co-working spaces where multiple companies get seats, or in this case, memory to store this data and information technology (IT) infrastructure. This reduces the dependence on resource-intensive data centres and eliminates the risk of physical damage to large servers.