Business News/ Companies / TCS to declare Q2 results, consider second interim dividend on October 11

TCS to declare Q2 results, consider second interim dividend on October 11

Livemint

  • The record date for the dividend has been fixed as October 19, the IT sector major informed the stock exchanges.

TCS' net profit was up 16.8% in Q1FY24 (Mint)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will declare the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 on October 11.

The company, on the aforementioned date, will also consider a second interim dividend for the eligible shareholders. The record date for the dividend has been fixed as October 19, 2023, it informed the stock exchanges.

“…the Board of Directors of Tata Consultancy Services Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, inter alia to approve and take on record the audited condensed standalone financial results" and the “audited condensed consolidated financial results" for the quarter and six month period ending September 30, 2023, the regulatory filing stated.

The board will also “consider declaration of second interim dividend" to the equity shareholders, it added.

The second interim dividend, if declared, will be paid to those equity shareholders of the company whose names appear on the register of members or in the records of the depositories, TCS noted.

In the first quarter of the current fiscal, the IT sector behemoth had reported a 16.84 percent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to 11,074 crore. The company had reported a profit of 9,478 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was down 2.8 percent.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at 59,381 crore during the quarter ended June from 52,758 crore in Q1FY23. Sequentially, the revenue was up 0.4 percent from 59,162 crore in Q4FY23.

Updated: 30 Sep 2023, 11:20 PM IST
