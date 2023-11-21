TCS to take $125 million hit to Q3 earnings over US lawsuit
The Tata Consultancy Services said on Tuesday said it will make a provision of $125 million in its third-quarter results in relation to a 2016 trade secret lawsuit filed against the company by US-based EPIC Systems.
