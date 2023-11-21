TCS to take $125 million hit to Q3 earnings over US lawsuit

The Tata Consultancy Services said on Tuesday said it will make a provision of $125 million in its third-quarter results in relation to a 2016 trade secret lawsuit filed against the company by US-based EPIC Systems.

In 2014, Epic Systems had filed the lawsuit against TCS alleging that the Indian IT services company stole its intellectual property (IP) while it was contracted to implement Epic's healthcare software.

On Monday, the US Supreme Court rejected TCS’ appeal against a verdict passed by the District Court of Wisconsin, upholding an order that includes $140 million in punitive damages.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.