comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 21 2023 15:59:15
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.25 1.45%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 208.9 -0.19%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 680.95 1.02%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.4 -0.41%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 249.85 -0.44%
Business News/ Companies / News/  TCS to take $125 million hit to Q3 earnings over US lawsuit
Back Back

TCS to take $125 million hit to Q3 earnings over US lawsuit

 Livemint

Tata Consultancy Services says it will make a provision of $125 million in third quarter results in relation to a 2016 trade secret lawsuit filed against the company by US-based EPIC Systems

TCS to take $125 million hit to Q3 earnings over US lawsuitPremium
TCS to take $125 million hit to Q3 earnings over US lawsuit

The Tata Consultancy Services said on Tuesday said it will make a provision of $125 million in its third-quarter results in relation to a 2016 trade secret lawsuit filed against the company by US-based EPIC Systems.

In 2014, Epic Systems had filed the lawsuit against TCS alleging that the Indian IT services company stole its intellectual property (IP) while it was contracted to implement Epic's healthcare software.

On Monday, the US Supreme Court rejected TCS’ appeal against a verdict passed by the District Court of Wisconsin, upholding an order that includes $140 million in punitive damages.

 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 21 Nov 2023, 05:46 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App