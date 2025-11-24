TCS, Wipro face fresh patent suits in US as legal woes mount for Indian IT firms

Two of the country’s largest information technology (IT) services companies—Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Wipro Ltd—faced fresh patent violations in the last 45 days, signalling challenges to their expansion of service offerings.

The rise in such cases over the last five years comes as a double whammy for the country’s $283 billion IT sector, which is already grappling with low demand for IT services.

Over the years, homegrown IT services companies have started to build software platforms and products to expand their service offerings to clients. This requires them to use certain technologies which are similar to those used by peers. This, in turn, leads to legal disputes between firms that claim their code used in their technology was copied by peers.

Albuquerque-based Calibrate Networks LLC filed a patent infringement lawsuit against TCS in the Marshall division of a Texas district court on 28 October, for using and selling a technology that privately changes the names of software applications.

Patents are licenses granted to inventors, which prohibit others from creating, using, or selling such inventions for a specified time.

In its complaint, Calibrate said the country’s largest IT services firm illegally used its invention by selling products that use a certain technology to change the names of software. Calibrate said this technology came under a patent owned by it.

Key Takeaways TCS and Wipro have been sued for patent infringement in Texas courts by Calibrate Networks and Mobility Workx within the last 45 days.

The disputes involve high-value technologies.

Experts argue that the shift from traditional services to platform and product-based models has expanded the "risk surface" for Indian IT firms regarding IP violations.

These legal battles arrive as both firms face revenue declines, potentially affecting client confidence in scaling AI and cloud programmes.

The sector is already reeling from significant recent penalties, including TCS's $194 million fine in the DXC case and the $140 million judgment in the Epic Systems case.

Simply put, if a software is a human named Jas who lives on 112 MG Road, mail can be sent to Jas regardless of his address, as long as the name of this software is still Jas. Similarly, TCS uses Kubernetes, a cloud management software which uses a specific technology to automatically change the location of software in an IT network.

Trying times

Calibrate’s lawsuit states wrongdoing on the part of TCS in not just using this technology, but also selling it to clients. The lawsuit also stated that TCS had direct knowledge of this infringement and continued to use this technology.

“Despite such actual knowledge, Defendant (TCS) continues to make, use, test, sell, offer for sale, market, and/or import into the United States, products that infringe the ’633 Patent. On information and belief, Defendant has also continued to sell the Exemplary Defendant Products and distribute product literature and website materials inducing end users and others to use its products in the customary and intended manner that infringes the ’633 Patent," according to Calibrate’s patent infringement complaint on 28 October.

The complaint further stated that TCS continued to use the technology in question even after being served a complaint.

“At least since being served by this Complaint and corresponding claim charts, Defendant has actively, knowingly, and intentionally continued to induce infringement of the ’633 Patent, literally or by the doctrine of equivalents, by selling Exemplary Defendant Products to their customers for use in end-user products in a manner that infringes one or more claims of the ’633 Patent," read the Calibrate complaint.

Wipro issue

Less than a month later, a similar complaint was filed against Wipro by a second company.

Florida-based Mobility Workx LLC, which sells patents related to telecom networks, filed a complaint in the Sherman Division of a Texas district court on 18 November, accusing Wipro of infringing upon three of its patents related to wireless testing, cellular network access, and 5G product testing services for clients.

It cited patent infringement on three counts. First, it accused Wipro of selling wireless testing services and even enabling access to cellular networks, each of which falls under its patent.

Similar to the TCS case, Mobility added that Wipro induced its customers to violate a second ‘508 patent,’ which refers to the ways in which smartphones maintain connection to the telecom networks during transit.

Simply put, a person moving from Bengaluru to Mumbai does not lose internet connectivity or phone network during travel because of this technology, which allows telecom companies to connect to cell towers in various locations before the person even arrives in that location.

Wipro is also accused of copying a third ‘417 patent’, which is similar to the one mentioned above and focuses on the technology used in shifting cell towers during travel.

Mobility’s complaint also stated that Wipro knew of the patent infringement before the complaint was even filed.

“Prior to, or at least through, the filing and service of this amended complaint, Defendant (Wipro) knew of the ‘508 Patent and the infringing nature of the Accused Handover Products/Services of others that were directly or indirectly customers of Defendant," read the complaint.

According to Mobility, the Bengaluru-based IT services company continued to violate the patent.

“Defendant however continues or continued to actively encourage customers of its Accused Emulation Products/Services to directly infringe the ‘508 Patent by making, using, selling, offering to sell, or importing the Accused Handover Products/Services. Defendant does or did so with knowledge and intent that the customers of Defendant’s Accused Emulation Products/Services commit these acts of direct infringement of the ‘508 Patent," read the complaint.

It added that it was also prompting its clients to violate the license.

“Defendant also continues or continued to make, use, offer for sale, sell, and/or import its Accused Emulation Products/Services despite knowing of the ‘508 Patent, thereby specifically intending for and inducing users of its products and services to infringe the ‘508 Patent through their ordinary use of the Accused Emulation Products/Services," according to the complaint.

Facing flak

Both Calibrate and Mobility sell patents to companies. They have sought jury trials and damages from the Texas courts, but have not specified any amount. Calibrate is represented by Rabicoff Law LLC, whereas Mobility is represented by Machat & Associates PC, and Zeisler PLLC.

For TCS, this case follows another unfavourable order from a Dallas court last week. A US Court of Appeals upheld a Texas district court order to fine TCS $194 million for stealing DXC Technology's trade secrets while servicing Transamerica, to build its own banking software.

While two of the big five faced infringement cases, a mid-sized peer faced a similar charge two months ago.

On 23 September, New Jersey-based IT services firm, Natsoft Corp, sued Hexaware Technologies for breach of contract and patent infringement, seeking $500 million, or a third of Hexaware’s revenue, in damages. This made it one of the biggest patent cases against an Indian IT firm.

Natsoft, in its complaint filed in an Illinois district court, stated that Hexaware used application modernization software whose work was covered by nine patents developed by Updraft, an IT services company that Natsoft acquired in 2024.

A little more than a month later, Hexaware denied Natsoft’s claims.

“Our platforms are the result of original engineering, and we’ll stay focused on delivering value. We’re confident in a positive outcome as the facts are reviewed," said Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan, chief executive of Hexaware, in a press release on 27 October.

The company denied all allegations in the lawsuit and “believes these claims are without merit and that it will be vindicated in this litigation on all counts."

Software deep-dive

Such patent infringement cases are a result of moving into deeper software offerings, according to an expert.

“As firms shift from traditional services to more software-intensive delivery, the risk surface naturally expands. Indian IT firms are moving deeper into platform, cloud, and AI-driven work, which increases the chances of touching patented technologies in sensitive areas like networks, mobility, and automation," said Phil Fersht, chief executive of HFS Research.

Fersht added that three cases in quick succession signal that global patent holders are watching this space closely and are willing to test their claims in court. “It is less a referendum on Indian IT and more a sign that the industry is operating in higher value, higher IP zones where disputes are more common."

The third-largest Indian IT firm, HCL Technologies Ltd, was also caught in the middle of a similar legal wrangle with French IT firm Atos SE in April 2023. The Noida-based IT services company alleged that Atos did not compensate it for using two of International Business Machines Corp’s proprietary software products, which HCL had purchased in 2018. HCLTech sought $132 million in damages from Atos for copyright infringement.

In the same year, a Wisconsin court ordered TCS to pay $140 million to Epic Systems for stealing trade secrets of its proprietary health record software to build a competing product, drawing an end to a decade-long court battle.

More stress

A similar issue arose between Infosys Ltd and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in 2023. Cognizant accused Infosys of using trade secrets pertaining to TriZetto, a software that processes healthcare claims, to build a competing product. Infosys counter-charged Cognizant with being anti-competitive and stifling competition. Both companies are still contesting this lawsuit.

However, for TCS and Wipro, the recent cases do not bode well as they both ended with a revenue decline in the first six months of the fiscal. While TCS is staring at its first-ever revenue decline, Wipro is in the midst of a turnaround after ending the last two years with a revenue decline. TCS and Wipro ended last year with $30.18 billion and $10.51 billion, respectively.

Fersht added that such cases can impede their ability to win deals, even if the financial damages are addressed.

“Clients want confidence when they scale AI, cloud, and network modernization programmes, and any legal cloud around IP can raise questions during deal cycles," said Fersht.

Emails sent to TCS and Wipro went unanswered.