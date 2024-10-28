All want their chips

“IT services companies are partnering with Nvidia because everyone wants their chips, which are basically their graphic processing units (GPUs). Fortune companies know that Nvidia’s chips work best when embedded in Nvidia’s own software and platforms, and they want to use this package as part of their AI workstreams," said an analyst at a domestic brokerage on condition of anonymity. “This is why these companies are using IT service providers as system integrators."