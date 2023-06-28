TCS writes to board members clarifying details about job scandal allegations: Report1 min read 28 Jun 2023, 10:06 AM IST
TCS has been rocked by a scandal after the technology major discovered that a few senior executives entrusted with hiring thousands of critical personnel accepted bribes from staffing firms, compromising the recruitment process.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's largest software services company, has officially informed and clarified to its board members about allegations of a recruitment scandal at the company, a report said.
