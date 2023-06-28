Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ), the country's largest software services company, has officially informed and clarified to its board members about allegations of a recruitment scandal at the company, a report said.

The IT company has written to all the directors and informed them about what was happening, Economic Times reported quoting one of the directors of TCS.

The official told the newspaper that while the investigation was still ongoing and the final report was still awaited. Terming the claims as “ridiculously exaggerated", the board member said the initial reading suggested that subcontractors were a very small percentage of the overall workforce of TCS.

The newspaper report, quoting another source, also added that TCS was consulting with external auditors to investigate the matter.

TCS has been rocked by a scandal after the technology major discovered that a few senior executives entrusted with hiring thousands of critical personnel accepted bribes from staffing firms, compromising the recruitment process.

Earlier on Friday, TCS said in a statement said that it had launched a review to examine the allegations in the complaint and based on the review, the company found that “this does not involve any fraud by or against the company and (has) no financial impact".

It also said no key managerial person of the company was found to be involved and the issue was related to breach of the company's code of conduct by certain employees and vendors providing contractors.