comScore
Business News/ Companies / TCS writes to board members clarifying details about job scandal allegations: Report
Back

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's largest software services company, has officially informed and clarified to its board members about allegations of a recruitment scandal at the company, a report said.

The IT company has written to all the directors and informed them about what was happening, Economic Times reported quoting one of the directors of TCS.

The official told the newspaper that while the investigation was still ongoing and the final report was still awaited. Terming the claims as “ridiculously exaggerated", the board member said the initial reading suggested that subcontractors were a very small percentage of the overall workforce of TCS.

The newspaper report, quoting another source, also added that TCS was consulting with external auditors to investigate the matter.

TCS has been rocked by a scandal after the technology major discovered that a few senior executives entrusted with hiring thousands of critical personnel accepted bribes from staffing firms, compromising the recruitment process.

Also Read: The TCS episode holds transparency lessons

Earlier on Friday, TCS said in a statement said that it had launched a review to examine the allegations in the complaint and based on the review, the company found that “this does not involve any fraud by or against the company and (has) no financial impact". 

It also said no key managerial person of the company was found to be involved and the issue was related to breach of the company's code of conduct by certain employees and vendors providing contractors.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 28 Jun 2023, 10:06 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout